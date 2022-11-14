Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the October 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GENC. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gencor Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gencor Industries by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gencor Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Gencor Industries by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 21,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Gencor Industries by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gencor Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Gencor Industries in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gencor Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GENC traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $9.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,461. The stock has a market cap of $139.40 million, a P/E ratio of -105.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gencor Industries has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $12.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.77.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.65 million during the quarter. Gencor Industries had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%.

Gencor Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.