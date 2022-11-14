Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Receives C$24.77 Average PT from Brokerages

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.77.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GEI. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. CSFB decreased their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$26.50 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gibson Energy news, Director James Joseph Cleary sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.71, for a total transaction of C$142,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$213,840.49. In other Gibson Energy news, Director Marshall L. Mcrae sold 3,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.44, for a total transaction of C$76,854.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$83,519.52. Also, Director James Joseph Cleary sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.71, for a total transaction of C$142,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$213,840.49.

Gibson Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Gibson Energy Announces Dividend

TSE GEI opened at C$24.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of C$21.15 and a 1-year high of C$27.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.35%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

