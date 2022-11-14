GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GIGM stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. GigaMedia has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $2.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.49.

Get GigaMedia alerts:

GigaMedia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.