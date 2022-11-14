Gladius Capital Management LP Acquires 3,197 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.2% during the second quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 600,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,527,000 after buying an additional 40,235 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.7% during the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 17.8% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 301,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,299,000 after buying an additional 7,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 100.0% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $32.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.07. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.03%.

IPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Insider Activity at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Featured Articles

