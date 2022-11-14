Gladius Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 36,823 News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in News during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of News during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of News during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of News by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of News by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NWSA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Macquarie downgraded shares of News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of News to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.37.
News Trading Up 4.4 %
News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). News had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
News Company Profile
News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.
