Gladius Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 896 Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,794,000 after acquiring an additional 20,327 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Dillard’s by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 157,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,268,000 after buying an additional 86,326 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Dillard’s by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 111,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,797,000 after buying an additional 47,775 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the second quarter worth $19,962,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 17.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares in the last quarter. 59.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $353.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.83. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.00 and a 52 week high of $416.71.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $6.42. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 36.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DDS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dillard’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Dillard’s from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.25.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

