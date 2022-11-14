Gladius Capital Management LP Lowers Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Gladius Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,036 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Centene were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene during the first quarter worth approximately $320,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 4.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 45.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 17,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 4.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNC. Argus began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.68.

Centene Price Performance

CNC stock opened at $82.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Centene Co. has a one year low of $69.51 and a one year high of $98.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.93.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.