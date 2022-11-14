Gladius Capital Management LP Makes New $395,000 Investment in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,318 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in SecureWorks by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 772,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,235,000 after acquiring an additional 130,114 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SecureWorks by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in SecureWorks during the 1st quarter worth $1,137,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in SecureWorks by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 224,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 32,343 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in SecureWorks during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCWX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on SecureWorks from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SecureWorks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SecureWorks from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SecureWorks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

SecureWorks Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCWX opened at $7.60 on Monday. SecureWorks Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $21.56. The company has a market cap of $645.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $116.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. SecureWorks’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SecureWorks Corp. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SecureWorks



SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

