Gladius Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 5,728 AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AN. CWM LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 65.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 35.9% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 21.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 101.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AutoNation from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Argus started coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on AutoNation to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on AutoNation to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

AutoNation Stock Performance

In other AutoNation news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.38, for a total transaction of $223,241.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,859.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 36,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $4,358,684.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,200,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,633,276.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.38, for a total transaction of $223,241.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 674,078 shares of company stock valued at $72,437,953. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AN opened at $120.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.92 and a 1-year high of $135.57.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Articles

