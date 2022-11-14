Gladius Capital Management LP Takes Position in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 53,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETWO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the first quarter valued at $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in E2open Parent by 12.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 99.3% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 5.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 135,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on E2open Parent to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on E2open Parent in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

E2open Parent Stock Performance

Shares of E2open Parent stock opened at $6.12 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average of $7.06. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $13.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $160.68 million for the quarter. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 63.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other E2open Parent news, COO Peter Hantman sold 25,000 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $175,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,100.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

E2open Parent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

Featured Stories

