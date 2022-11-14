Glenview Trust Co Buys 167 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $178.55 on Monday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.57 and a fifty-two week high of $222.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.56.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

