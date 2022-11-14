Glenview Trust Co Takes $216,000 Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 554,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,702,000 after purchasing an additional 57,278 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 19,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,536,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 194,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,517,000 after acquiring an additional 11,982 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ED. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.30.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $89.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.59. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.42 and a 1 year high of $102.21. The company has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 66.25%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

