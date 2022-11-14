Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.
Global Ship Lease stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.25. 705,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.27 million, a P/E ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.70. Global Ship Lease has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $30.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.70.
Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
