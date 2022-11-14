Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) Short Interest Update

Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the October 15th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Social Media ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Global X Social Media ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 326,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,868,000 after buying an additional 16,726 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Global X Social Media ETF by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,371,000 after purchasing an additional 74,154 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Social Media ETF by 2,903.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 165,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 160,055 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Social Media ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Social Media ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Social Media ETF alerts:

Global X Social Media ETF Trading Up 6.3 %

NASDAQ SOCL traded up $1.72 on Monday, reaching $28.95. The company had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,737. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.98 and its 200 day moving average is $32.20. Global X Social Media ETF has a 52-week low of $24.32 and a 52-week high of $63.44.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Social Media ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Social Media ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.