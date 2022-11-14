goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Given New C$200.00 Price Target at TD Securities

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$160.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$225.00 to C$234.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of goeasy from C$155.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

goeasy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EHMEF remained flat at $84.77 during trading hours on Monday. 40 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of $72.55 and a fifty-two week high of $156.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.07.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

