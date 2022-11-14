goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) PT Raised to C$164.00 at Scotiabank

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$162.00 to C$164.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EHMEF. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$155.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Desjardins increased their price objective on goeasy from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$225.00 to C$234.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Monday.

goeasy Stock Performance

goeasy stock remained flat at $84.77 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 510. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of $72.55 and a fifty-two week high of $156.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.07.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

