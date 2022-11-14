Gould Asset Management LLC CA Buys 2,535 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 82.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 425,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $153.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.62 and a 200 day moving average of $147.55. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

