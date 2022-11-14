Gould Asset Management LLC CA Buys 7,523 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 412,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,523 shares during the period. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF comprises 3.7% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Gould Asset Management LLC CA owned approximately 0.63% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $11,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 88,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 21,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 71,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAB opened at $25.26 on Monday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.39 and a twelve month high of $33.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.61 and its 200 day moving average is $26.97.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

