Gould Asset Management LLC CA Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA cut its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 0.9% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $49,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of MDY opened at $459.52 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $398.11 and a one year high of $533.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $429.48 and its 200-day moving average is $438.40.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.