Gould Asset Management LLC CA Grows Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PGF opened at $15.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.45. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $18.84.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

