Gould Asset Management LLC CA Has $1.05 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 507,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,294,000 after purchasing an additional 183,173 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 495,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,984,000 after buying an additional 93,600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 705,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,282,000 after purchasing an additional 90,891 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,824,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 102.0% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 156,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after purchasing an additional 78,826 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $86.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.93. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $73.86 and a 52-week high of $106.97.

