Gould Asset Management LLC CA Increases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,168 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 811 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Stryker to $230.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.74.

Stryker Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SYK opened at $223.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $280.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.25 and its 200 day moving average is $215.49.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.11). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,240 shares of company stock worth $268,425 over the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.