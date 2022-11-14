Gould Asset Management LLC CA Sells 1,660 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lessened its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $7,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 751.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth about $156,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BOND stock opened at $89.56 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.87. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $86.61 and a 12-month high of $110.21.

