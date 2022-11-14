Gould Asset Management LLC CA Sells 435 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lowered its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Unionview LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 126.8% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGE opened at $30.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.70 and a 200 day moving average of $31.16. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $42.75.

