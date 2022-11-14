Gould Asset Management LLC CA Takes $1.73 Million Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,729.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 227,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,032,000 after purchasing an additional 219,324 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 638.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 424,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,835,000 after purchasing an additional 367,272 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 332.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHV opened at $109.93 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.75 and a 52-week high of $110.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.03.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.242 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

