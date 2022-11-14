Graco (NYSE:GGG) Price Target Raised to $77.00

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.82% from the stock’s previous close.

GGG has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Graco to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $69.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.23. Graco has a 1 year low of $56.48 and a 1 year high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

In other news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,603.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Graco during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Graco during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

