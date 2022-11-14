Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $98.00 to $120.00. The company traded as high as $110.00 and last traded at $110.00, with a volume of 2364 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.36.

LOPE has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th.

Institutional Trading of Grand Canyon Education

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,650,000 after purchasing an additional 43,876 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 0.5% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,115,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,672 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,881,000 after purchasing an additional 41,102 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 960,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 4.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 860,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,540,000 after purchasing an additional 36,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Up 1.2 %

About Grand Canyon Education

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.77.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

