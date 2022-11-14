Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) PT Raised to C$92.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$99.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. CIBC cut their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$94.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$95.57.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

TSE GRT.UN traded down C$0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$78.28. 97,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,085. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$63.29 and a twelve month high of C$105.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$70.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$77.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.