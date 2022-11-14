Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Short Interest Down 17.0% in October

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the October 15th total of 13,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 116,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GBNH shares. Clarus Securities lowered their price target on Greenbrook TMS from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Greenbrook TMS from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Greenbrook TMS from C$6.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Greenbrook TMS from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Greenbrook TMS alerts:

Greenbrook TMS Stock Performance

NASDAQ GBNH traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $2.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,243. Greenbrook TMS has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.49. The stock has a market cap of $51.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 3.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GBNH. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 23.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 128,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 24,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrook TMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrook TMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.