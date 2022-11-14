GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Short Interest Update

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 420,100 shares, an increase of 51.3% from the October 15th total of 277,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:GP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.68. The company had a trading volume of 150,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,860. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $62.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 3.10. GreenPower Motor has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $15.13.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 95.40% and a negative return on equity of 49.50%. Research analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 293.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, double decker buses, and a cab and chassis.

