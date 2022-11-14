GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Short Interest Update

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 420,100 shares, an increase of 51.3% from the October 15th total of 277,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
GreenPower Motor Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.68. The company had a trading volume of 150,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,860. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $62.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 3.10. GreenPower Motor has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $15.13.
GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 95.40% and a negative return on equity of 49.50%. Research analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of GreenPower Motor
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.
GreenPower Motor Company Profile
GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, double decker buses, and a cab and chassis.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GreenPower Motor (GP)
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
- Is Tyson Foods Too Cheap To Ignore?
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.