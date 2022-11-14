Grove Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.07 Million (GVR)

Grove (GVR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Over the last seven days, Grove has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. One Grove token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Grove has a total market cap of $2.07 million and $1.70 million worth of Grove was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Grove

Grove was first traded on March 1st, 2022. Grove’s total supply is 4,205,378,717,238,560 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,583,543,682,285,624 tokens. Grove’s official Twitter account is @grovetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grove is www.grovetoken.com. The Reddit community for Grove is https://reddit.com/r/grovetokenofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grove

According to CryptoCompare, “Grove combines a Dubai-based investment company with Cryptocurrency. Grove is a Green investment company investing in renewable energy, solar, and hydroponic farming Industries. Grove will contribute 3 per cent of all transactions towards token optimization and marketing, with a portion of this invested into charitable donations that support environmental initiatives.”

