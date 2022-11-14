Growth Interface Management LLC Buys Shares of 190,000 Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Growth Interface Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,096,000. Datadog accounts for 18.2% of Growth Interface Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Growth Interface Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Datadog as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DDOG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

DDOG traded down $3.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.24. The company had a trading volume of 121,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,882,555. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,647.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.21. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.45 and a 52 week high of $199.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.15 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.23.

In other Datadog news, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 710,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,339,294.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 423,218 shares in the company, valued at $29,392,490.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 710,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,339,294.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 423,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,392,490.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,864,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,276 shares of company stock worth $2,443,089. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

