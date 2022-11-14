GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,500 shares, a growth of 59.8% from the October 15th total of 62,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GSE Systems stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 455,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,333 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 2.17% of GSE Systems worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 25.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSE Systems Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GVP traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.74. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 million, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.15. GSE Systems has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $2.20.

About GSE Systems

GSE Systems ( NASDAQ:GVP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.75 million during the quarter. GSE Systems had a net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 28.90%.

(Get Rating)

GSE Systems, Inc provides professional and technical engineering, staffing services, and simulation software to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

