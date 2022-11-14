GXChain Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $375.69 Million (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 14th. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00002369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a market capitalization of $375.69 million and approximately $2,735.43 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 6.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00010106 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00020434 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00006085 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00008574 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About GXChain

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

GXChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

