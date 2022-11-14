Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Lowered to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.09.

Hasbro stock opened at $63.41 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.79. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $57.58 and a fifty-two week high of $105.73.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 6.70%. Hasbro’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Hasbro by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

