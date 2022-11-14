HC Wainwright Raises Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Price Target to $25.00

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 441.13% from the stock’s current price.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.73. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $9.85.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Milestone Pharmaceuticals

In other Milestone Pharmaceuticals news, Director Robert James Wills purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $73,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 1,557,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.71 per share, with a total value of $13,564,483.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,315,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,584,538.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert James Wills purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.93 per share, with a total value of $73,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,576,346 shares of company stock worth $13,659,474. 10.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,358,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after buying an additional 69,439 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 155.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 540,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after buying an additional 328,872 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the second quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 457,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 77,200 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $694,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

