HC Wainwright Trims Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Target Price to $19.00

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 295.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SLGL. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of SLGL stock opened at $4.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $111.02 million, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.34. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $9.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGL. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies by 349.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $353,000.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

