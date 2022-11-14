HC Wainwright Trims Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Target Price to $19.00

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 295.83% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on SLGL. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.
Shares of SLGL stock opened at $4.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $111.02 million, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.34. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $9.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.46.
Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.
