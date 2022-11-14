HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $235.10.

NYSE:HCA opened at $224.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The company has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.83.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,732.40%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,536.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,048,322.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $1,854,536.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,048,322.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total transaction of $2,198,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,673,850.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,170 shares of company stock valued at $4,459,930. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCA. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

