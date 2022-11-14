HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625,895 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 304,155 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank accounts for 1.7% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $34,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HDB. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 336.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 22,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 17,006 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,153,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,417,000 after purchasing an additional 56,869 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in HDFC Bank by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 24,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDFC Bank Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $67.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $125.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $72.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About HDFC Bank

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

