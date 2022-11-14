HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Short Interest Up 51.3% in October

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, an increase of 51.3% from the October 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 1,376.7% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,417,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $682,892,000 after acquiring an additional 11,576,234 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 7,079.2% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 3,014,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972,293 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in HDFC Bank by 1,003.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,480,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,346,000 after buying an additional 2,256,079 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 45.8% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,073,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,807,000 after buying an additional 2,220,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,725,000 after buying an additional 1,757,638 shares during the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDB traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $68.33. 1,702,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831,968. HDFC Bank has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $72.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $126.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.37.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

