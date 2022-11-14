Head-To-Head Survey: Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) & PLDT (NYSE:PHI)

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) and Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.1% of PLDT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of PLDT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PLDT and Telia Company AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLDT $3.92 billion 1.50 $535.25 million $3.06 8.88 Telia Company AB (publ) $10.30 billion 1.10 $1.36 billion $0.27 20.56

Risk & Volatility

Telia Company AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than PLDT. PLDT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telia Company AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

PLDT has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telia Company AB (publ) has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PLDT and Telia Company AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLDT 17.16% 23.67% 4.76% Telia Company AB (publ) 6.15% 6.08% 2.22%

Dividends

PLDT pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Telia Company AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. PLDT pays out 39.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Telia Company AB (publ) pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for PLDT and Telia Company AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PLDT 0 0 1 0 3.00 Telia Company AB (publ) 3 2 3 0 2.00

Telia Company AB (publ) has a consensus price target of $35.08, suggesting a potential upside of 532.07%. Given Telia Company AB (publ)’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Telia Company AB (publ) is more favorable than PLDT.

Summary

PLDT beats Telia Company AB (publ) on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PLDT

(Get Rating)

PLDT Inc. provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment. It also provides fixed line telecommunications services; business infrastructure and solutions; intelligent data processing and implementation, and data analytics insight generation services; and information and communications infrastructure for Internet-based services, e-commerce, customer relationship management, and information technology (IT) related services. In addition, the company offers managed IT outsourcing, Internet-based purchasing, IT consulting and professional, bills printing and other related value-added, and air transportation services; distributes Filipino channels and content services; and provides full-services customer rewards and loyalty programs. Further, it engages in the sale of mobile handsets, broadband data routers, tablets, and accessories, as well as provides domestic leased lines and alternative messaging solutions, such as over-the-top services, social media, and messenger application. As of December 31, 2021, it had 71,221,952 mobile broadband subscribers; 3,619,372 fixed line subscribers; and 2.8 million broadband subscribers. The company was formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company and changed its name to PLDT Inc. in July 2016. PLDT Inc. was incorporated in 1928 and is headquartered in Makati City, the Philippines.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services. The company markets its products and services under the Telia, halebop, Fello, TV4, C More, MTV, MyCall, OneCall, Phonero, Call me, Mit tele, Diil, Lmt Okarte, Telia Latvija, Cloudy, Tet, and Ezys brands for logistics, public transport, manufacturing, retail, utilities, building, and public sector industries. It has 18.1 million mobile subscriptions, 1.0 million fixed telephony subscriptions, 2.9 fixed million broadband subscriptions, and 3.4 million TV subscriptions. The company was formerly known as TeliaSonera AB (publ) and changed its name to Telia Company AB (publ) in April 2016. Telia Company AB (publ) was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

