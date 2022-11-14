Hermez Network (HEZ) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $151.68 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 14th. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for approximately $4.15 or 0.00024749 BTC on exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $151.68 million and approximately $640,673.91 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hermez Network Profile

HEZ is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.08920822 USD and is down -1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $619,754.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

