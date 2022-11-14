HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) Short Interest Up 56.0% in October

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 56.0% from the October 15th total of 9,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 126,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HH&L Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:HHLA traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,823. HH&L Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $518.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88.

HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HH&L Acquisition

HH&L Acquisition Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition by 17.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,656,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,461,000 after buying an additional 248,702 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition by 76.3% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,404,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,754,000 after buying an additional 608,085 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $12,734,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition by 54.7% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 609,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after buying an additional 215,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.

