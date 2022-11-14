HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) Short Interest Up 56.0% in October

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 56.0% from the October 15th total of 9,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 126,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
HH&L Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE:HHLA traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,823. HH&L Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $518.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88.
HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter.
HH&L Acquisition Company Profile
HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.
