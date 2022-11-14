Horizen 1-Day Volume Tops $21.98 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 14th. Horizen has a market cap of $131.32 million and approximately $21.98 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can now be bought for approximately $10.86 or 0.00065982 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Horizen has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00245540 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00087726 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002906 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000220 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.