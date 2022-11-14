Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Short Interest Down 17.3% in October

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the October 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 280,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Insider Transactions at Houlihan Lokey

In other news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 16,367 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total transaction of $1,526,713.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

Shares of HLI traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.00. 375,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,587. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.17 and a 200-day moving average of $82.35. Houlihan Lokey has a one year low of $74.18 and a one year high of $122.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $489.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.32 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

