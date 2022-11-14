Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.
HUBG has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.40.
Hub Group Price Performance
Shares of HUBG opened at $84.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.38. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $60.81 and a twelve month high of $89.61.
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
