Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

NASDAQ:HSON traded down $6.20 on Monday, hitting $22.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,999. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.52. Hudson Global has a one year low of $21.61 and a one year high of $44.00.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 4.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Global will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Hudson Global by 241.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Global by 31.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hudson Global by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

