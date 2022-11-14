Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
Hudson Global Trading Down 22.0 %
NASDAQ:HSON traded down $6.20 on Monday, hitting $22.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,999. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.52. Hudson Global has a one year low of $21.61 and a one year high of $44.00.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 4.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Global will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.
About Hudson Global
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
