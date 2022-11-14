HUNT (HUNT) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $45.51 Million

HUNT (HUNT) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 14th. One HUNT token can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001375 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HUNT has a total market cap of $45.51 million and approximately $13.54 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HUNT has traded 36.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.23 or 0.00590612 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,116.69 or 0.30763997 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT’s genesis date was March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,968,037 tokens. The official message board for HUNT is news.hunt.town. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. HUNT’s official website is token.hunt.town. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HUNT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

