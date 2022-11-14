Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.19.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

BK stock opened at $44.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.57. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The stock has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.98%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

