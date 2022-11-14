Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in CME Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 126,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,012,000 after acquiring an additional 16,316 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 47.5% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,071.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,133,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,610 shares of company stock worth $1,123,970 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME Group Price Performance

CME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $174.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.58 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.17.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 54.42%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Further Reading

